Man Killed After Being Hit By Several Vehicles On I-5 In Ridgefield

Feb 23, 2021 @ 5:52pm

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — A man was hit and killed on Interstate 5 southbound near 179th Street in Ridgefield early Tuesday morning.

Washington State Patrol has identified him as 20-year-old Damond Eidegrass of Portland.

Investigators say Eidegrass was in one of the lanes and was hit by four vehicles just after 3:00am.  The drivers were not injured.

The freeway was closed for more than four hours with traffic backing up for nearly 6 miles.

