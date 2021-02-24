Man Killed After Being Hit By Several Vehicles On I-5 In Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — A man was hit and killed on Interstate 5 southbound near 179th Street in Ridgefield early Tuesday morning.
Washington State Patrol has identified him as 20-year-old Damond Eidegrass of Portland.
Investigators say Eidegrass was in one of the lanes and was hit by four vehicles just after 3:00am. The drivers were not injured.
The freeway was closed for more than four hours with traffic backing up for nearly 6 miles.