Man Indicted On Nine Sex Crime Charges

(Sherwood, Ore) — Detectives with Sherwood police believe that Barry Collins Jr. 32, committed several acts of sexual abuse against a child over the course of several months. The victim recently told a family member about the abuse. Sherwood Police Detectives began an investigation from there.
A Washington County Grand Jury indicted Collins on nine felony criminal charges stemming from that investigation. The charges include six counts of Sodomy in the First Degree. Two counts of Sex Abuse in the First Degree and one count of Incest.
A Washington County Circuit Court judge, on the heels of the indictment, issued a Secret Indictment arrest. Authorities then took Collins into Custody, booking him into the Washington County Jail with a bail of $2 million dollars.
The investigation remains open and active.