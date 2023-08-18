Man Indicted On Multiple Charges Of Rape And Sex Abuse

Hillsboro, Ore. — On August 2, 2023, a Washington County grand jury issued indictments against 37-year-old Antonio Arredondo on charges related to sexual offenses. Arredondo faces three counts of rape in the first degree, two counts of sodomy in the first degree, and three counts of sex abuse in the first degree. These charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Tigard Police Department.

More recently, on August 14th, Arredondo was indicted on an additional charge of sex abuse in the first degree. This charge is connected to a separate victim and is the result of an investigation carried out by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Currently, Arredondo is being held in the Washington County Jail based on the warrants issued from both of these grand jury indictments.

Throughout the course of the investigation and subsequent indictment process, law enforcement officials, along with the Deputy District Attorney assigned to the case, uncovered information regarding similar cases involving Arredondo in Oregon. The Portland Police Bureau is investigating one case, while the City of Dallas Police is handling another.

Investigators have determined that Arredondo utilizes social media platforms, specifically Facebook, to identify single women with young daughters. He initiates romantic relationships with these single mothers and eventually gains entry into their residences. Over a short period of time, he proceeds to sexually assault either the mother or the daughter.

It has come to light that Arredondo is a registered sex offender, with a prior case in Texas exhibiting similar patterns of behavior. Although Arredondo’s exact duration in the Pacific Northwest remains uncertain, investigators believe he has been residing in the region for a number of years.

Given the multiple cases throughout Oregon and the recurring nature of the crimes, law enforcement officials and the District Attorney’s office hold a strong conviction that additional victims may be present within the Pacific Northwest region.

Authorities are releasing a recent booking photograph of Arredondo with the aim of assisting potential victims in recognizing him. Individuals who believe they may have been victims of Arredondo’s actions are urged to promptly contact their local law enforcement or reach out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 846-2700.