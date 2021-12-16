Man In Fight over Barking Dogs Found Guilty Of Murder

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – A man has been convicted of fatally stabbing his neighbor at a southeast Washington motel in a fight over barking dogs.
The Tri-City Herald reports Earnace Beasley Jr. denied stabbing William Bepler during the May 9, 2020, confrontation.
But jurors in Beasley’s Benton County Superior Court trial didn’t believe him, instead returning a guilty verdict on Wednesday for first-degree murder during a burglary.
The jury also found that Beasley was armed with a deadly weapon – a knife – during the crime, which will lead to additional time in prison.
He will be held without bail pending sentencing set for early January.