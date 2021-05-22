Man in Custody Following Officer Involved Shooting
Portland Police say a suspect is in custody following an officer involved shooting in the Sunderland Neighborhood.
Early Saturday morning police say they responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck which was being followed by the person who owned the car near Northeast 158th and Northeast Mason Street.
Officers found what they thought might be the truck stopped at Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast Sunderland Avenue.
While it was determined not to be the same car from the original call police say it was also allegedly reported stolen.
Officers say when they got out to investigate, the suspect allegedly drove in the direction of the officers.
That’s when they say an officer involved shooting took place.
They say the car continued southbound and officers initiated a pursuit.
According to Police, “The suspect drove onto southbound I-205, then eastbound I-84. Spike strips were deployed, which flattened at least one tire on the pickup. The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed in the 2500 block of Northeast 238th Drive in Wood Village at about 1:00a.m.”
The suspect described as a white man was taken into custody and taken to the hospital with non life threatening gun shot injuries.
No officers were injured.
The incident is under investigation.