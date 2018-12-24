Man In Custody After Telling 9-1-1 He Wanted To Hurt Himself Near S.E. Portland Movie Theater
By Jim Ferretti
|
Dec 24, 2018 @ 2:45 AM
Photo: Google Maps

Portland, Ore. —  For about an hour Sunday night, police kept customers inside the Century 16 theater at Eastport Plaza as officers worked to bring a tense situation outside to a peaceful end.

Copes were called to Eastport Plaza about 9:15 Sunday night after a 9-1-1 call from a man saying he had a gun and was having “suicidal ideations”.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) also responded to the scene.

The theater went into a “lockout” mode during the incident.

After about an hour, the man surrendered to police and was taken to a hospital for mental health treatment.

No one was hurt during the incident.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Union Gospel Mission Serving Up 500 Christmas Meals Rock Slide Closes Highway 224 At Tong Road Salem Dog Survives After Shot In Head Portland Police Seek Man Who Stole Car With Mom, Baby Inside Oregon Allows Medical Marijuana Deliveries In Banned Areas Oregon Couple Arrested After Allegedly Mistreating 35 Cats
Comments