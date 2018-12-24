Man In Custody After Telling 9-1-1 He Wanted To Hurt Himself Near S.E. Portland Movie Theater

Portland, Ore. — For about an hour Sunday night, police kept customers inside the Century 16 theater at Eastport Plaza as officers worked to bring a tense situation outside to a peaceful end.

Copes were called to Eastport Plaza about 9:15 Sunday night after a 9-1-1 call from a man saying he had a gun and was having “suicidal ideations”.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) also responded to the scene.

The theater went into a “lockout” mode during the incident.

After about an hour, the man surrendered to police and was taken to a hospital for mental health treatment.

No one was hurt during the incident.