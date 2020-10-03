Man in Custody After Allegedly Slashing Two People With Knife In Downtown Portland
Early Saturday morning in Downtown Portland two people were injured after a man allegedly slashed both of them with a knife.
The incident happened in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and Southwest Columbia Street around 2:08 a.m.
When officers arrived they found two victims with “serious cuts”.
One of the victims was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Both victims, however are believed to have non life threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect will be after he is charged.