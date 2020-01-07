Man Hospitalized After Old Town Shooting
Photos courtesy of Rosemary Reynolds
Portland, Or. – A man went to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in Old Town. Officers at Central Precinct officers responded just before 8am to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the area of Northwest Park Northwest Flanders. Police say they found the man, who was conscious and talking to officers. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The area around Northwest Park Avenue between Northwest Davis Street and Northwest Flanders Street is closed for the investigation.
If anyone has information about this incident they’re asked to call the non-emergency line at 503 823-3333 and reference case number 19-7188.