Man Hit By a Car In Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore—On Thursday, January 31, 2019, at 3:50 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to the intersection of Northeast 109th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard on the report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Officers and emergency medical responders arrived on scene and found an injured adult male. The man was provided emergency medical aid and transported to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of what are believed to be serious injuries. Based on preliminary information, investigators believe the pedestrian was struck by a dark colored sedan that was seen leaving the area. Officers checked for the involved vehicle, but did not locate it.

During this traffic crash investigation, Northeast 109th Avenue will be closed South of Sandy Boulevard. Traffic will likely be impacted for the next hour in this location.

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.

To learn more about the City of Portland’s Vision Zero effort, please visit: http://www.portlandoregon.gov/ transportation/40390