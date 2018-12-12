Man Hit And Killed In Hillsboro

Hillsboro, Oregon – An elderly man was hit by a car in Hillsboro and later died at the hospital. Police say the man was struck last night while trying to cross at Northeast Century Boulevard and Brighton near Orenco Station. The driver stayed at the scene. Police say drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash. They say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and not in a crosswalk.

At 4:57 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Northeast Century Boulevard to the north of Northeast Brighton Street. An elderly man in dark clothing walked across the street and was struck by a southbound Honda Accord. The driver stopped and remained at the scene. He was uninjured.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Emanuel Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, and names will not be released at this time.