Ridgefield, Wash. — The driver of a semi-truck says a man jumped out in front of her moving truck just before 2 a.m. Monday morning on I-5 North near 199th Street.

Washington State Patrol says the man died at the scene and the driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash closed down the freeway for about 3 1/2 hours as detectives investigated.

The name of the man who died has not been released.