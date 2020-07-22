      Weather Alert

Man Held Without Bail After Police Officer Shot

Jul 22, 2020 @ 11:37am

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A man is being held without bail after he allegedly shot at three police officers, wounding one, during an investigation in Salem last week.

The Statesman Journal reports on Monday, Alejandro Maciel-Salcedo was arraigned on three counts of attempted murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of assault and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Marion County deputy district attorney Justin Barbot-Wheaton said Maciel-Salcedo pulled alongside a vehicle carrying three undercover officers during an investigation early Friday and opened fire.

Authorities say Salem Police Detective Angus “Scotty” Emmons was injured during the incident.

It wasn’t immediately known if Maciel-Salcedo has a lawyer to comment for him.

