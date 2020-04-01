Man Guilty Except For Insanity In Kidnapping
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A man accused of swinging a chain at a police officer and holding a woman at knifepoint has been found guilty except for insanity on several charges and sentenced to the Oregon State Hospital.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Christopher Michael Hall will serve up to 20 years under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board.
He was found guilty except for insanity Tuesday on kidnapping and other charges.
A probable cause affidavit says police responded in August to a burglary call at a Portland church and found Hall harassing people.
He swung the chain at an officer, then ran into a McDonald’s, held a woman at knifepoint, then used her as a shield when officers arrived.
He then dropped the knife, ran and a bystander tackled him.