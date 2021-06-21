      Weather Alert

Man Goes Missing In Lake Washington After Tubing Accident

Jun 21, 2021 @ 10:28am

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) – Officials were searching for a man who fell into Lake Washington near Kirkland.

The 32-year-old and two other men were on an inner tube being pulled by a boat near O.O. Denny Park when they fell into the water around 6 p.m. Sunday.

That’s according to King County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Two of the men were rescued and taken to the hospital with injuries that were deemed not life-threatening.

Officials and search and rescue volunteers were unable to find the third man before sunset Sunday.

They planned to resume their search Monday morning.

