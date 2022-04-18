      Weather Alert

Man Gets Time Served For Attempted Federal Courthouse Arson

Apr 18, 2022 @ 1:57pm
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A federal judge has sentenced a 23-year-old man to the approximately 18 months he has spent in custody for an attempted arson at the federal courthouse in Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports prosecutors say Joseph Ybarra lit a device and threw it at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse early on July 22, 2020.

An U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives argent says Ybarra picked it up a device and threw it twice.

It didn’t explode and no one was injured.

His lawyer says Ybarra did not go to the courthouse for the protest got wrapped up in the demonstration.

