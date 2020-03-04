      Weather Alert

Man Found Shot To Death Inside Burning Home

Mar 3, 2020 @ 4:49pm

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) – A 25-year-old man has been found dead with a gunshot wound inside a burning eastern Oregon home.

The East Oregonian reports the person had a single gunshot wound, according to Umatilla County Fire District 1.

Authorities say a handgun was also found inside.

The man’s name has not been made public.

The district responded shortly after 8 p.m. Monday to a report of a structure fire at Chateaubri Mobile Home Park in Hermiston.

Authorities say fire personnel arrived to find fire coming from the roof and back of a home.

Firefighters began suppressing the fire, and during a search found the body and removed it.

Authorities are investigating

TAGS
burning Death Hermiston shot
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport