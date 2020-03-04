Man Found Shot To Death Inside Burning Home
HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) – A 25-year-old man has been found dead with a gunshot wound inside a burning eastern Oregon home.
The East Oregonian reports the person had a single gunshot wound, according to Umatilla County Fire District 1.
Authorities say a handgun was also found inside.
The man’s name has not been made public.
The district responded shortly after 8 p.m. Monday to a report of a structure fire at Chateaubri Mobile Home Park in Hermiston.
Authorities say fire personnel arrived to find fire coming from the roof and back of a home.
Firefighters began suppressing the fire, and during a search found the body and removed it.
Authorities are investigating