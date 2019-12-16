Man Found Guilty Of Murdering Security Guard In Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A man accused of fatally shooting a security guard outside a west Eugene tavern last year has been found guilty.
The Register-Guard reports a Lane County jury found Thomas Copeland guilty on all counts including murder, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Copeland shot Frank Ledgett, of Springfield, on Oct. 5, 2018 in the parking lot outside the now-closed Seasons Bar and Grill.
Copeland’s defense attorney argued the killing was in self defense because Ledgett used pepper spray on a person in Copeland’s party, and Copeland feared Ledgett would shoot them.
There is no apparent use of pepper spray on the video.