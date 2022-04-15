      Weather Alert

Man Found Guilty Except For Insanity After Murdering His Mother, Back In Custody After Escaping On Park Visit

Apr 15, 2022 @ 2:31pm

EUGENE, Ore – An Oregon State Hospital patient found guilty except for insanity after murdering his mother in 2004 went missing in Eugene Thursday afternoon.

The Oregon Health Authority says 39-year-old Thaddeus Ziemlack was on an approved “therapeutic” visit to Alton Baker Park, when he ran away from hospital staff.

Police say he was found trying to hitchhike on a highway in Lane County.

It’s not the first time Ziemlack has escaped custody.

According to records, he also made a run for it back in 2006, 2009 and in 2020.

 

 

TAGS
Alton Baker Park Eugene missing On the lam Oregon State Hospital
