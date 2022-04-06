Man Found Dead Inside Car At Lynnwood Park

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) – Lynnwood police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot at Daleway Park.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired and multiple people seen fleeing the area at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers found a dead man inside a vehicle that had several bullet holes.
That’s according to Lynnwood police Commander Sean Doty.
Witnesses told police they saw two men running from the scene through the backyards of nearby residences, as well as a person fleeing the area in a black sedan.
No suspects have been arrested.