      Weather Alert

Man Found Dead In Portland Camp

Oct 1, 2020 @ 11:54am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland police say a man was found dead in a Southwest Portland homeless camp.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officers said they found the person’s body around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday near Southwest Fourth Avenue and Caruthers Street.

Police did not identify the man or specify how long he had been dead.

They did not say whether the man had been living in the homeless camp.

Police would not comment about the circumstances of the man’s death, other than to say homicide detectives responded to the scene.

Police would not confirm whether the man was killed.

They did say there was no threat to the public, but would not confirm whether they were searching for any suspects or if they had arrested anyone.

TAGS
dead homeless man Portland
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro