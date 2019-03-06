Man Found Dead After Standoff

Clark County, Washington – Clark County deputies find a man dead inside a Salmon Creek home after an hours long standoff. Police met with a woman down the street from the home on Northeast 10th Avenue and 149th Street around 7pm last night. She told them the disturbance with her boyfriend had been going most of the day and she had been assaulted. As deputies approached the home they heard gunshots from inside, so they backed off and called in a SWAT team. They eventually went inside the house and found the suspect dead.
On 03/05/19 just after 1900 hours, deputies responded to a disturbance at the 15300 block of NE 10th Avenue. A woman called in to report a disturbance with her boyfriend, which had lasted most of the day. Two deputies responded and made contact with the woman down the street, and learned she had been assaulted. The two deputies then went to the residence to attempt contact and possibly arrest the suspect. As the deputies approached, they heard gunshots come from within the residence and then retreated. Southwest Washington Regional SWAT was activated and responded. The scene was treated as a standoff with a barricaded subject. SWAT was able to make entry into the residence and found the subject deceased. No further information or names will be released at this time. Notifications to family still need to be made.