Man Found Dead After Standoff

Clark County, Washington – Clark County deputies find a man dead inside a Salmon Creek home after an hours long standoff. Police met with a woman down the street from the home on Northeast 10th Avenue and 149th Street around 7pm last night. She told them the disturbance with her boyfriend had been going most of the day and she had been assaulted. As deputies approached the home they heard gunshots from inside, so they backed off and called in a SWAT team. They eventually went inside the house and found the suspect dead.

