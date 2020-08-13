      Weather Alert
Pacific Northwest Under An Excessive Heat Watch

Man Found Dead 26 Years Ago Finally Identified

Aug 13, 2020 @ 10:46am

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – A man who was shot in the head and dumped in Lake Stickney in the late ’80s has been identified nearly 26 years after his body was found.

KCPQ-TV reports the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says Rodney Peter Johnson was the man whose body was found floating in the lake in 1994.

His remains went unidentified for more than two decades.

Detectives say Johnson was 25 years old when he was shot in the head in 1987.

Forensic investigators said they used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing and a public genealogy website to crack the cold case.

TAGS
cold case Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro