Man Found Dead 26 Years Ago Finally Identified
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – A man who was shot in the head and dumped in Lake Stickney in the late ’80s has been identified nearly 26 years after his body was found.
KCPQ-TV reports the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says Rodney Peter Johnson was the man whose body was found floating in the lake in 1994.
His remains went unidentified for more than two decades.
Detectives say Johnson was 25 years old when he was shot in the head in 1987.
Forensic investigators said they used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing and a public genealogy website to crack the cold case.