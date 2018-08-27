Man Falls While Free Climbing Smith Rock
By Grant McHill
|
Aug 27, 2018 @ 11:42 AM

TERREBONNE, Ore. (AP) – A 21-year-old rock climber from Virginia fell 150 feet while climbing at Smith Rock State Park without using a rope or other safety equipment.

Benjamin Schulman was taken by helicopter to St. Charles Hospital in Bend with life-threatening injuries after the fall late Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say Schulman, of Alexandria, Virginia, was attempting to climb a section not usually used or identified as a climbing route when he fell.

He then rolled another 100 feet down a steep hillside.

It’s unclear if Schulman was an experienced climber, but he was camping with other climbers familiar with the park.

It took rescuers two hours to get him out of the park because of his remote location and the extent of his injuries.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

State, Amtrak Say Safety Tech to be Installed by Deadline Washington Vehicle, Licensing Services to Temporarily Shut Down Drone Grounds Firefighting Aircraft in Wildfire Autopsy Confirms Man Who Drowned at Silver Lake Had Blunt Force Chest Trauma at Time of Death Judge Dismisses Marijuana Racketeering Case in Oregon Paralympian Hurt, Father Killed in Canoe Accident on Deschutes River
Comments