Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges For Firing Shots During Paramedics’ Response In Glenfair Neighborhood

Portland, Ore. — A man is now facing attempted murder charges after firing a gun while paramedics were on the scene in the Glenfair Neighborhood on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 6:00 a.m.

The incident began with a 911 hangup call received by the Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC), where the caller provided an address before abruptly ending the call. The address led to an apartment on a flag lot in the 300 block of Southeast 157th Avenue. Due to unavailability, East Precinct officers were unable to respond to the call. At 6:15 a.m., additional information was received by a calltaker, indicating that the caller had dialed back and required medical assistance. AMR medics arrived at the location and briefly communicated with the caller, who then returned to the apartment.

Around the same time, the suspect’s neighbor emerged from his residence to enter his vehicle. At 6:27 a.m., the paramedics reported that the suspect exited his apartment carrying a firearm and began shooting at the neighbor. Taking cover, the paramedics alerted authorities of the ongoing gunfire and urgently requested immediate police response (code 3 cover). Fortunately, the neighbor managed to drive away safely and was contacted by authorities later.

Officers and Sergeants from East, Central, and North Precincts, as well as K9 units, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, and Gresham Police, swiftly abandoned their prior activities and promptly responded to the scene. The first officers arrived at 6:32 a.m., and within a minute, sufficient units had assembled to confront the armed suspect. The individual surrendered without resistance and was safely taken into custody. The Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) assumed control of the investigation, conducting interviews with the suspect and subsequently obtaining a search warrant for his residence. During the search, three firearms, a significant quantity of fentanyl, and other contraband were discovered and seized as evidence.

Robert Quincy Montgomery, Jr., a 38-year-old resident of Portland, has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on multiple charges, including Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Assault in the First Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation progresses.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding this case to contact [email protected], attention: ECST, and reference case number 23-178164.