Man Dressed As Santa Carrying BB Gun On Side of HWY 101 Arrested

Dec 11, 2020 @ 9:54am

Thursday afternoon Newport Police responded to multiple calls about a man wearing a Red Santa Claus suit walking on HWY 101 with what looked to be a handgun in his hand.

Officers found the man, 25 year old Jeffery Owen Stamps shortly after.

According to Police, “while attempting to pat Stamps down for weapons, Stamps began resisting and attempted to draw a handgun from his waistband.”

Police say they tried to use a TASER but it only had a “limited effect”.

They say Stamps allegedly began to assault one of the officers.

He then ran across HWY 101 where he dropped the handgun.

The gun was found to be a CO2 powered BB gun.

Stamps eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

