Man Dies While Trying To Cross Road East Of Salem

A man is pronounced dead at the scene of a Car vs Pedestrian crash late Friday night, east of Salem. Lancaster Drive NE was shutdown for three hours. Members of the Marion County Sheriff CRASH team investigated the incident. They believe a 2012 Kia Sorrento was travelling Northbound when striking a pedestrian in the roadway. Investigators do not believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash. The victim’s name is being withheld. If you have any information that could help Investigators, call the Non Emergency line at 503-588-5032. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigation. No citations or arrests have been made at this time.