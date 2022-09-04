Man Dies In Portland’s 64th Homicide Sunday Morning In Lents Neighborhood

Credit: Blair Best/KGW

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland Police responded to the Lents Neighborhood on a report of a person shot inside a residence, early Sunday morning. When officers arrived at the location in the 6000 block of Southeast 90th avenue, they found an adult male deceased.

Investigators from the Homicide Detail were called into gather information and details about the incident.

Portland Police say, “SE Woodstock Blvd between SE 89th Avenue and SE Foster Street will remain closed while Forensic Detectives collect evidence and process the scene.”

This is Portland’s 64th Homicide this year.

If anyone has information about this incident, and has not spoken with police, is asked to contact Detective Stephen Gandy at [email protected] or Detective Jeff Pontius at [email protected], Reference case number 22-238313.

This is an active investigation. More information will be released when available.