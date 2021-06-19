Man dies in Oregon after falling from cliff trying to access fishing location

Deputies with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rescue off Sheep Creek Road east of Sweet Home.
The Sheriff’s office says they received a call of a man falling 40 feet down cliff.
The sheriff’s office reached out to multiple rescue agencies to assist as they say the area is remote and difficult to access due to steep banks cliffs and miles of gravel roads.
When deputies arrived they could see 76 year old Lloyd Barton of Eugene unresponsive at the bottom of the cliff.
They say as time went on they realized that Barton had died.
Rescue teams worked to recover Barton and he was taken to the Sweet Home Funeral Chapel for assessment by a medical examiner.
Police say a witness described Barton as trying to access the area to go fishing, and that as he was making his way down the steep terrain and cliffs to the river, he lost his footing and began tumbling down hundreds of feet before falling off a 40 foot cliff.
The witness contacted a logging crew who called helped get in contact with the 9-1-1 line.