Man Dies In Old Town Shooting

PORTLAND, Ore–Just after 2AM this morning Central precinct Officers responded to a shooting in Old Town at Northwest 2nd and Couch. They found a man with a gunshot wound. The officers called for an ambulance and rendered trauma aid until paramedics arrived.
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police secured the scene and search for suspects. They didn’t find anyone. The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating. This deadly shooting is the 7th in Portland during the month of January.