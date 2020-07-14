      Weather Alert

Man Dies In Logging Accident In Southwest Oregon

Jul 14, 2020 @ 3:58pm

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a rolling log in southwest Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 11 a.m. Sunday to a remote area West of Picket Creek, where they found Cody Anderson dead.

Officers say Anderson had been hit “by a rolling log which he was cutting with a chainsaw,” based on information at the scene.

No further details were provided.

The logging crew, Rural Metro Fire, AMR and the Sheriff’s Office recovered Anderson’s body.

