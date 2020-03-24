      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Man Dies In Clark County Jail

Mar 24, 2020 @ 2:53pm

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a 64-year-old man has died by apparent suicide while lodged at the Clark County Jail in Vancouver, Washington.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says Bobby B. Crist was found on the floor below his jail unit at about 5:06 a.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says corrections staff notified nurses who responded immediately.

The sheriff’s office says the man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and treated for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office says Crist died later Sunday.

TAGS
Clark County Death Jail
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro