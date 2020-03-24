Man Dies In Clark County Jail
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a 64-year-old man has died by apparent suicide while lodged at the Clark County Jail in Vancouver, Washington.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says Bobby B. Crist was found on the floor below his jail unit at about 5:06 a.m. Sunday.
The sheriff’s office says corrections staff notified nurses who responded immediately.
The sheriff’s office says the man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and treated for his injuries.
The sheriff’s office says Crist died later Sunday.