Man Dies From Burns In Make-Shift Shelter Fire
Courtesy: MGN
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after suffering severe burns in a fire in North Portland on Tuesday morning. The 27-year-old victim took shelter underneath an overpass at North Vancouver and Columbia Boulevard.
Investigators believe the fire may have been started by an improvised propane heating device.
“I am heartbroken to learn that a community member experiencing houselessness has died while trying to tend to their most basic needs of shelter and warmth. This is precisely why we need to urgently move forward with sanctioned camping, tiny home villages, safe RV parking, and other forms of low barrier, transitional housing that provides a higher degree of safety and stability for those currently sleeping on our streets,” said Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty who heads up the fire bureau.
“Moving these projects forward will make Portland safer for everyone. We can and must do better,” Commissioner Hardesty added.
The victim has not been identified.