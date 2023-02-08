Man Dies During Officer-Involved-Shooting In Albany

Credit: MGN

ALBANY, Ore. – A man died this morning during an officer-involved-shooting in Albany.

The incident began around 9:30 when police responded to a report of a suicidal man.

When officers arrived, they say they found the man armed in his car.

Police say officers fired when the man ignored commands to drop the gun and pointed it at officers.

The two officers then found the man dead near a gun.

The officers are now on leave and Corvallis PD is investigating.