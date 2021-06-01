Man Dies Climbing Mt. Hood
GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore– A 63 year old man scaling Mt. Hood with his adult son, fell 500 feet to his death Sunday. The pair were at the 10,ooo foot level on the mountain at Old Chute Route. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reached out to several mountain rescue groups including Portland Mountain Rescue.
The Mountain was very busy all weekend long. Spring is when climbers navigate Mt. Hood most often. It is also a very dangerous time of year with weather conditions changing rapidly. The cold nights keep the snow crunchy, but warm days make it slushy.
Witnesses were interviewed. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released the name of the man yet.