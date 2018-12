WINSTON, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a 57-year-old man died in an industrial accident at a logging site south of Eugene.

The World reports someone called 911 at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday requesting medical help for a man who was injured while working on a piece of equipment.

Richard Allen Smith of Tenmile died at the scene.

The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death.

—

Information from: The World, http://www.theworldlink.com