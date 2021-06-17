Man Dies After Saving Children In Lake Washington

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) – A man drowned in Lake Washington while trying to rescue a child who had fallen off a sailboat near Chism Beach Park.
Bellevue crews responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports that a child had fallen off a sailboat.
Witnesses said another child had tried to help when a man who was watching from shore jumped on a power boat in an attempt to save both children.
The children made it back on to their sailboat, but the man slipped underwater.
Marine rescue crews hadn’t found the man by 9 p.m. so they switched to a recovery operation.