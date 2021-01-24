Man dies after crashing car in the Columbia River near airport
Sunday Morning, officers were called out to the scene of a crash on Marine drive near the Portland airport after a car drove off the roadway and ended up in the Columbia river.
The person who called 911 saw the tire marks in the grass and headlights in the water.
Fire crews arrived and removed the driver, from the car and confirmed that no-one else was in the car.
The driver was identified as 48 year-old Eddie Robert Larson of Portland.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.
The Major Crash Team (MCT) was consulted and responded to investigate.