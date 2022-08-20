KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
Man Dies After Being Hit In Parking Lot Of Salem Park

August 20, 2022 3:05PM PDT
Courtesy: Salem Police

Salem, Ore. — Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead after he was struck in the parking lot of Woodmansee Park.

Preliminary reports say the female driver ran over the man at around 9:15 Saturday morning. The park located at 4629 Sunnyside Rd SE, is currently closed and residents should expect police presence in the area for the next few hours.

The driver of the vehicle has been questioned by investigators. No other information is available at this time.

