Man Dies After Being Hit By Car While Crossing Street In Troutdale

TROUTDALE, Ore. — A man was hit by a car while attempting to cross Southwest 257th Avenue on the evening of December 30th.
He has been identified as 59-year-old James Colasanti. Investigators say he was crossing 257th Avenue from east to west and was nearly hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes near 28th Street before continuing westbound where he was fatally struck.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says further investigation found that Colasanti was not in a marked crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash around 5:30pm.
The driver who hit him was found not to be impaired and going the speed limit.