Man Dies After Being Handcuffed By Deputies In Washington State

Apr 13, 2022 @ 3:23pm

LACEY, Wash. (AP) – The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says a man died while in law enforcement custody at his Lacey area home Tuesday.

The Olympian reports the Sheriff’s Office says Lacey firefighters were responding to a “medical event” at the home and requested help from deputies because of reports that the man was “acting erratically.”

Authorities say deputies handcuffed the man “without resistance” to ensure everyone’s safety.

Authorities say the man spoke with deputies while waiting for firefighters to arrive, but “ultimately became unresponsive.”

Authorities say deputies uncuffed the man and lifesaving measures were given but he died.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, run by the brother of the Thurston County sheriff, is leading an investigation.

