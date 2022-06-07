      Weather Alert

Man Dead From Apparent Drowning In Molalla River

Jun 7, 2022 @ 11:43am

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A man’s body was found in the Molalla River near Wagon Wheel Park and authorities believes he drowned.

The body of 50-year-old Kevin Whisman of Woodburn was recovered last Thursday by a boat crew from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

A friend he was with told first responders that Whisman went into the river to cool off when he was swept out by the fast-moving current.  Witnesses tried to reach him, but he kept going under in 20′-25′ feet of water near the Highway 213 bridge.

The water this time of year is very cold and running higher than average with a swift, strong current.

