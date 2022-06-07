Man Dead From Apparent Drowning In Molalla River

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A man’s body was found in the Molalla River near Wagon Wheel Park and authorities believes he drowned.
The body of 50-year-old Kevin Whisman of Woodburn was recovered last Thursday by a boat crew from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
A friend he was with told first responders that Whisman went into the river to cool off when he was swept out by the fast-moving current. Witnesses tried to reach him, but he kept going under in 20′-25′ feet of water near the Highway 213 bridge.
The water this time of year is very cold and running higher than average with a swift, strong current.