Man dead following officer involved shooting in Corvallis
A man was killed in an officer involved shooting in Corvallis early Saturday morning.
Corvallis police say they responded to reports of a man trespassing in the Days Inn Hotel on NW 9th street.
A hotel employee reportedly told officers that a man was acting aggressively and trying to get into some guests rooms.
Police say when they made contact with the man, they immediately called for emergency cover as they say the man had a knife.
Shortly after police say they officer involved shooting occurred.
Police say despite emergency aid, the man was pronounced dead.
The man has been identified as a 32 year old Philomath resident.
The incident is under investigation.