Man Dead By Homicide At Clackamas County Business

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — One person was killed and a suspect was seriously injured at a business late Wednesday morning in what’s being investigated as a homicide.
The business is located on SE For Mor Court just off Highway 212.
Paramedics tried to save the life of a man, but he died. The suspect was flown by Life Flight to a hospital.
Investigators have not said what led up to the incident or how the two people were injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (503) 723-4949 or submit a tip online.