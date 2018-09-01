Man Critically Injured After Crashing A Stolen Car

On Saturday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an injury crash at NW West Union Rd. and NW Neakahnie Ave. in the Rock Creek neighborhood. Witnesses reported that a white 1998 Honda Civic crossed the center line and crashed head on into a blue 2007 GMC Sierra.

During the investigation, deputies learned the Honda was reported stolen earlier in the week. Inside the vehicle, deputies located a stolen rifle. The driver of the stolen vehicle, 55-year-old Randall Todd Brown, was extricated from the car by fire personnel. Mr. Brown was transported to a local hospital by air ambulance. Charges against Mr. Brown are pending the on-going investigation.

71-year-old Roberta Knoll was driving the GMC and was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. 70-year-old Julia White was the passenger in the GMC and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to help with the investigation.

Source: Washington Co. Sherriff’s Office