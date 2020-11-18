Man Convicted Of Sexually Abusing Children Dies In Prison
ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) – Officials say a southern Oregon man convicted of sexually abusing three children has died in prison.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 80-year-old Leo Barton was lodged at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.
The Oregon State Police has been notified and a medical examiner will determine a cause of death, which is standard practice.
Barton was convicted in 2018 of five counts of first-degree sex abuse and single counts of sodomy and unlawful sexual penetration, according to court records.
His earliest release date was in 2075.
The News-Review in Roseburg reported in 2018 that Barton and his attorney maintained his innocence and claimed one victim touched him first.