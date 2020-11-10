Man Convicted Of Murdering 2-Year-Old Girl Resentenced
ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) – A Seaside man who was found guilty of killing his girlfriend’s toddler has been resentenced after his convictions were overturned by the Oregon Court of Appeals.
The Astorian reports to avoid a retrial, Randy Roden’s counsel and prosecutors settled on a manslaughter guilty plea and a sentence of 20 years from his 2014 arrest.
Roden was sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison in 2016 after a jury found him guilty of murder by abuse and other charges Evangelina Wing’s death and abuse of her two brothers.
The Court of Appeals, however, ruled that during trial the prosecution failed to present an adequate scientific foundation for expert testimony on bite marks found on the children.