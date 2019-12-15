      Weather Alert

Man Convicted Of Hate Crime For Punching Transgender Woman

Dec 14, 2019 @ 11:44pm

(AP) – An Oregon man has been convicted of a hate crime for punching a transgender woman. A district attorney news release says Dominick Gonzales yelled at the woman using homophobic and racial hate speech in Northwest Portland in September while she was standing in line for food and coffee. He punched her in the face, splitting her lower lip open. The Oregonian reports he says he regrets his actions. Gonzales is on probation after receiving credit for 75 days in jail.

TAGS
District Attorney homophobic racial hate speech transgender
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map