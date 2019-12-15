Man Convicted Of Hate Crime For Punching Transgender Woman
(AP) – An Oregon man has been convicted of a hate crime for punching a transgender woman. A district attorney news release says Dominick Gonzales yelled at the woman using homophobic and racial hate speech in Northwest Portland in September while she was standing in line for food and coffee. He punched her in the face, splitting her lower lip open. The Oregonian reports he says he regrets his actions. Gonzales is on probation after receiving credit for 75 days in jail.