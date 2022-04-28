      Weather Alert

Man Convicted In Armed Robbery Of Clackamas Public House

Apr 28, 2022 @ 11:59am

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — A man has been convicted in the 2019 armed robbery of the Lighthouse Pub and deli in Clackamas.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Dustin Henderson of Clackamas handed the clerk at the public house on 82nd Avenue a bag and took five cartons of cigarettes on November 22nd, 2019.

The owner chased after Henderson who fired a gunshot in the parking lot.  A .22 caliber bullet was recovered.

A federal jury on Wednesday found Henderson guilty of interfering with commerce with threats or violence, possessing a firearm in furtherance of and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Henderson faces between the mandatory minimum of ten years and life in prison along with a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

