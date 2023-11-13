Man Convicted In 2015 Of Manslaughter, Dies In Prison

Salem, Ore. — An inmate at Santiam Correctional Institution (SCI) in Salem, Oregon, passed away on the evening of November 12, 2023. The inmate, identified as Billroy Durham, was 44 years old and had been in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) since August 11, 2015, with an earliest release date of July 2, 2024. Durham’s next of kin has been notified.

Durham passed away at a local hospital, and as per standard protocol for all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been informed. The cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner.

Durham was serving time related to a deadly crash near Oakridge that killed a 74-year-old Washington woman in 2015.