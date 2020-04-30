Man Charged With Threatening Governor Inslee
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a Washington state man was arrested and charged with threatening the governor over his response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Daily Herald reported that the office of constituent services for Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee reported the threatening voicemail to the Washington State Patrol on April 21.
Charging documents say the Mill Creek suspect, who was not named by the newspaper, said in the message that the governor violated the Constitution and that he would not be safe.
Troopers say the man told detectives that he left the message and reiterated that the governor was violating people’s rights.